Cantonese Opera Art Museum in Guangzhou
About
A modern cultural complex located in the Liwan district on the banks of the Liwan River. Dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Cantonese opera, it features exhibition halls, interactive displays, and a traditional Lingnan-style garden.
Contacts
127 Enning Road, Liwan District, Guangzhou 510150 / 广州市荔湾区恩宁路127号
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday09:00 - 21:00
Wednesday09:00 - 21:00
Thursday09:00 - 21:00
Friday09:00 - 21:00
Saturday09:00 - 21:00
Sunday09:00 - 21:00