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Cantonese Opera Art Museum in Guangzhou

Cantonese Opera Art Museum

About

A modern cultural complex located in the Liwan district on the banks of the Liwan River. Dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Cantonese opera, it features exhibition halls, interactive displays, and a traditional Lingnan-style garden.

Contacts

127 Enning Road, Liwan District, Guangzhou 510150 / 广州市荔湾区恩宁路127号
+86 20 8182 0016

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday09:00 - 21:00
Wednesday09:00 - 21:00
Thursday09:00 - 21:00
Friday09:00 - 21:00
Saturday09:00 - 21:00
Sunday09:00 - 21:00