Liwan Museum in Guangzhou
About
A unique cultural and historical complex located in the picturesque Liwan district, renowned for its traditional Cantonese architecture and old-town atmosphere. The museum features restored traditional Xicang houses, showcasing the everyday life, culture, and art of wealthy Guangzhou families from the 19th and 20th centuries.
Contacts
84 Fengyuan North Street, Longjin West Road, Liwan District, Guangzhou 510150 / 广州市荔湾区龙津西路逢源北街84号
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday09:00 - 17:30
Wednesday09:00 - 17:30
Thursday09:00 - 17:30
Friday09:00 - 17:30
Saturday09:00 - 17:30
Sunday09:00 - 17:30