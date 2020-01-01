Guangdong Museum of Art in Guangzhou
About
A leading cultural institution dedicated to contemporary Chinese and international art, with a focus on painting, photography, and sculpture. The museum actively organizes exhibitions, introducing visitors to the work of contemporary artists.
Contacts
No. 19 Bai’etan South Road, Liwan District, Guangzhou 510170, внутри Bai’etan Greater Bay Area Art Center
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday09:00 - 17:00
Wednesday09:00 - 17:00
Thursday09:00 - 17:00
Friday09:00 - 17:00
Saturday09:00 - 17:00
Sunday09:00 - 17:00