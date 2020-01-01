We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Guangdong Museum of Art in Guangzhou

Guangdong Museum of Art

About

A leading cultural institution dedicated to contemporary Chinese and international art, with a focus on painting, photography, and sculpture. The museum actively organizes exhibitions, introducing visitors to the work of contemporary artists.

Contacts

No. 19 Bai’etan South Road, Liwan District, Guangzhou 510170, внутри Bai’etan Greater Bay Area Art Center
+86 20 8890 2999

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday09:00 - 17:00
Wednesday09:00 - 17:00
Thursday09:00 - 17:00
Friday09:00 - 17:00
Saturday09:00 - 17:00
Sunday09:00 - 17:00