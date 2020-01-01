Museum of the Thirteen Khuns in Guangzhou
About
A historical museum that highlights the city's unique role as China's main port of foreign trade (1684–1856). It showcases the history of the Canton factories, the lives of merchants, and the development of international trade, serving as an important cultural landmark.
Contacts
37 Xidi 2nd Road, Liwan District, Guangzhou 510123
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday09:00 - 17:30
Wednesday09:00 - 17:30
Thursday09:00 - 17:30
Friday09:00 - 17:30
Saturday09:00 - 17:30
Sunday09:00 - 17:30