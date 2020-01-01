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Museum of the Thirteen Khuns in Guangzhou

Museum of the Thirteen Khuns

About

A historical museum that highlights the city's unique role as China's main port of foreign trade (1684–1856). It showcases the history of the Canton factories, the lives of merchants, and the development of international trade, serving as an important cultural landmark.

Contacts

37 Xidi 2nd Road, Liwan District, Guangzhou 510123
+86 20 8126 5300

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday09:00 - 17:30
Wednesday09:00 - 17:30
Thursday09:00 - 17:30
Friday09:00 - 17:30
Saturday09:00 - 17:30
Sunday09:00 - 17:30