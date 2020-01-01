Liurong Temple in Guangzhou
About
An ancient Buddhist complex, founded in 537, famous for its 57-meter Flower Pagoda. It is a tranquil, atmospheric place with a functioning temple housing the relics of Buddhist saints. The pagoda, rebuilt during the Song Dynasty, is the temple's signature landmark.
Contacts
87 Liurong Road, Yuexiu District, Guangzhou / 广州市越秀区六榕路87号
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday08:00 - 16:30
Tuesday08:00 - 16:30
Wednesday08:00 - 16:30
Thursday08:00 - 16:30
Friday08:00 - 16:30
Saturday08:00 - 16:30
Sunday08:00 - 16:30