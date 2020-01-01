Canton Tower in Guangzhou
About
This 600-meter-tall multifunctional tower is one of China's main modern symbols. Due to its unique twisted hyperboloid design, the tower is often referred to as the "Supermodel" and attracts tourists with its panoramic views, unique architecture, and evening illumination.
Contacts
222 Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou 510308 / 广州市海珠区阅江西路222号
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:30 - 22:30
Tuesday09:30 - 22:30
Wednesday09:30 - 22:30
Thursday09:30 - 22:30
Friday09:30 - 22:30
Saturday09:30 - 22:30
Sunday09:30 - 22:30