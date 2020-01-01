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Canton Tower in Guangzhou

Canton Tower

About

This 600-meter-tall multifunctional tower is one of China's main modern symbols. Due to its unique twisted hyperboloid design, the tower is often referred to as the "Supermodel" and attracts tourists with its panoramic views, unique architecture, and evening illumination.

Contacts

222 Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou 510308 / 广州市海珠区阅江西路222号
+86 20 8933 8222

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:30 - 22:30
Tuesday09:30 - 22:30
Wednesday09:30 - 22:30
Thursday09:30 - 22:30
Friday09:30 - 22:30
Saturday09:30 - 22:30
Sunday09:30 - 22:30