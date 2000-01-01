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Lotus Mountain in Guangzhou

Lotus Mountain

About

A large-scale historical monument where red sandstone was quarried for construction for 2,000 years, the site is stunning with its labyrinths of rocks, sheer cliffs, deep gorges, and man-made stone peaks reminiscent of lotuses.

Contacts

123 Ximen Road, Shilou Town, Panyu District, Guangzhou / 广州市番禺区石楼镇西门路123号
+86 20 8486 1599

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday07:00 - 17:00
Tuesday07:00 - 17:00
Wednesday07:00 - 17:00
Thursday07:00 - 17:00
Friday07:00 - 17:00
Saturday07:00 - 17:00
Sunday07:00 - 17:00