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The Bohemian in Hamburg

The Bohemian

About

A conceptual, award-winning cocktail bar located in the historic Altstadt district. The main feature of the establishment is the concept of "The Art of Storytelling", where the presentation of each author's drink turns into an interactive performance, accompanied by the bartender's story about the creation of the cocktail.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Deichstraße 36, 20459 Hamburg
+494036098439
www.thebohemian.de

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday15:00 - 02:00