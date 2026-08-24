The Bohemian in Hamburg
About
A conceptual, award-winning cocktail bar located in the historic Altstadt district. The main feature of the establishment is the concept of "The Art of Storytelling", where the presentation of each author's drink turns into an interactive performance, accompanied by the bartender's story about the creation of the cocktail.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Deichstraße 36, 20459 Hamburg
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday15:00 - 02:00