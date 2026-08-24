CIU' DIE BAR in Hamburg
About
A stylish and premium cocktail bar in the heart of Hamburg, operating since 1998. The establishment is located on the lively Ballindamm promenade and is famous for its panoramic views of Lake Alster, luxurious interior and huge cocktail card.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Ballindamm 14-15, 20095 Hamburg
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday 17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 01:00
Thursday 17:00 - 01:00
Friday 17:00 - 02:00
Saturday 17:00 - 02:00