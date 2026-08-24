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CIU' DIE BAR in Hamburg

CIU' DIE BAR

About

A stylish and premium cocktail bar in the heart of Hamburg, operating since 1998. The establishment is located on the lively Ballindamm promenade and is famous for its panoramic views of Lake Alster, luxurious interior and huge cocktail card.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Ballindamm 14-15, 20095 Hamburg
+494032526060
www.ciudiebar.de

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday 17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 01:00
Thursday 17:00 - 01:00
Friday 17:00 - 02:00
Saturday 17:00 - 02:00