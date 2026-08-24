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Zur Scharfen Ecke in Hamburg

Zur Scharfen Ecke

About

The legendary historic Hamburg Kneipe is located in the heart of the St. Pauli district, just a few steps away from the famous Davidwache police station and the infamous Herbertstraße.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

Davidstraße 1, 20359 Hamburg

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday15:00 - 03:00
Tuesday15:00 - 03:00
Wednesday15:00 - 03:00
Thursday15:00 - 03:00
Friday13:00 - 03:00
Saturday13:00 - 03:00
Sunday13:00 - 03:00