Katze in Hamburg
About
An iconic and lively bar in the famous hipster district of St. Pauli. It is famous for its relaxed atmosphere, amazing cocktails, including signature smoothie drinks, and affordable prices.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Schulterblatt 88, 20357 Altona
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 12:00 - 03:00
Tuesday 12:00 - 03:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 03:00
Thursday 12:00 - 03:00
Friday 12:00 - 03:00
Saturday 12:00 - 03:00
Sunday 12:00 - 03:00