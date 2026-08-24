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RU

Katze in Hamburg

Katze

About

An iconic and lively bar in the famous hipster district of St. Pauli. It is famous for its relaxed atmosphere, amazing cocktails, including signature smoothie drinks, and affordable prices.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Schulterblatt 88, 20357 Altona
www.instagram.com/katze.hamburg

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 12:00 - 03:00
Tuesday 12:00 - 03:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 03:00
Thursday 12:00 - 03:00
Friday 12:00 - 03:00
Saturday 12:00 - 03:00
Sunday 12:00 - 03:00