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Dock 3 Beachclub in Hamburg

Dock 3 Beachclub

About

A beach bar on the roof of a parking lot near Hamburg's docks, with soft sand, sun loungers, and excellent cocktails. It offers the best panoramic view of the port, the Elbe River, and the giant ships passing by. It's the perfect place to relax in a hammock and watch the sunset in the city center.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Bei den St. Pauli-Landungsbrücken, 20359 Hamburg
+494098765155
www.dock3beachclub.de

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:00 - 23:30
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:30
Saturday12:00 - 23:30
Sunday11:00 - 23:00