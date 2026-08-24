Dock 3 Beachclub in Hamburg
About
A beach bar on the roof of a parking lot near Hamburg's docks, with soft sand, sun loungers, and excellent cocktails. It offers the best panoramic view of the port, the Elbe River, and the giant ships passing by. It's the perfect place to relax in a hammock and watch the sunset in the city center.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Bei den St. Pauli-Landungsbrücken, 20359 Hamburg
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:00 - 23:30
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:30
Saturday12:00 - 23:30
Sunday11:00 - 23:00