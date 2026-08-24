Zwick in Hamburg
About
A chain of iconic rock and roll bars famous for their live music, unique guitar-filled interiors, and "star-studded living room" status.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Parking
Contacts
Millerntorpl. 1, 20359 Hamburg
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 02:00
Tuesday11:30 - 02:00
Wednesday11:30 - 02:00
Thursday11:30 - 02:00
Friday11:30 - 04:00
Saturday11:30 - 04:00
Sunday11:30 - 02:00