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Profile
RU

Zwick in Hamburg

Zwick

About

A chain of iconic rock and roll bars famous for their live music, unique guitar-filled interiors, and "star-studded living room" status.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Parking

Contacts

Millerntorpl. 1, 20359 Hamburg
+494031792116
www.zwick4u.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 02:00
Tuesday11:30 - 02:00
Wednesday11:30 - 02:00
Thursday11:30 - 02:00
Friday11:30 - 04:00
Saturday11:30 - 04:00
Sunday11:30 - 02:00