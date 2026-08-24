Braugasthaus Altes Mädchen in Hamburg
About
A popular gastropub and beer restaurant in the trendy Schanzenviertel district. It is famous for its extensive selection of craft beers from the local brewery Ratsherrn and its excellent cuisine, which pairs perfectly with its пенные beverages.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Vegan dishes
Private dining
Table reservations
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Lagerstraße 28b, 20357 Altona
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday10:00 - 22:00