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RU

Braugasthaus Altes Mädchen in Hamburg

Braugasthaus Altes Mädchen

About

A popular gastropub and beer restaurant in the trendy Schanzenviertel district. It is famous for its extensive selection of craft beers from the local brewery Ratsherrn and its excellent cuisine, which pairs perfectly with its пенные beverages.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Vegan dishes
Private dining
Table reservations
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Lagerstraße 28b, 20357 Altona
+4940800077750
altes-maedchen.com/de

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday10:00 - 22:00