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Automuseum Prototyp in Hamburg

Automuseum Prototyp

About

A museum dedicated to the history of motorsport, racing cars, and rare sports cars. The cars are in perfect working condition, and each exhibit is accompanied by detailed historical information. In addition to the cars, the museum recreates the atmosphere of workshops and features historical racing costumes.

Contacts

Shanghaiallee 7, 20457 Hamburg
+494039996970
www.prototyp-hamburg.de

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00