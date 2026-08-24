Automuseum Prototyp in Hamburg
About
A museum dedicated to the history of motorsport, racing cars, and rare sports cars. The cars are in perfect working condition, and each exhibit is accompanied by detailed historical information. In addition to the cars, the museum recreates the atmosphere of workshops and features historical racing costumes.
Contacts
Shanghaiallee 7, 20457 Hamburg
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00