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RU

Lakeside in Hamburg

Lakeside

About

A two-star Michelin restaurant serving modern cuisine, located on the 7th floor of the luxurious The Fontenay Hotel in Hamburg. The establishment is famous for its panoramic views of the Lake Aussenalster and its elegant atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Fontenay 10, 20354 Eimsbüttel
+49406056605740

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday19:00 - 00:00
Wednesday19:00 - 00:00
Thursday19:00 - 00:00
Friday19:00 - 00:00
Saturday19:00 - 00:00