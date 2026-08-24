Heimatjuwel in Hamburg
About
A stylish and cozy restaurant, awarded a Michelin star and a Green Star for its environmental friendliness. Here they cook creative North German cuisine with a focus on plant-based ingredients. Fish or meat can be added to the dishes optionally. Only local, seasonal products are used in the menu.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Stellinger Weg 47, 20255 Eimsbüttel
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 18:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 18:00 - 23:00
Thursday 18:00 - 23:00
Friday 18:00 - 23:00
Saturday 18:00 - 23:30