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RU

Heimatjuwel in Hamburg

Heimatjuwel

About

A stylish and cozy restaurant, awarded a Michelin star and a Green Star for its environmental friendliness. Here they cook creative North German cuisine with a focus on plant-based ingredients. Fish or meat can be added to the dishes optionally. Only local, seasonal products are used in the menu.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Stellinger Weg 47, 20255 Eimsbüttel
+494042106989
www.heimatjuwel.de

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 18:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 18:00 - 23:00
Thursday 18:00 - 23:00
Friday 18:00 - 23:00
Saturday 18:00 - 23:30