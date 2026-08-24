Zur Flottbeker Schmiede in Hamburg
About
A unique Portuguese restaurant in Hamburg, awarded the prestigious Bib Gourmand by the Michelin Guide for its excellent value for money.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Accepts cards
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Baron-Voght-Straße 79, 22609 Altona
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 18:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 18:00 - 23:00
Thursday 18:00 - 23:00
Friday 17:45 - 23:00
Saturday 17:45 - 23:00
Sunday 12:00 - 21:00