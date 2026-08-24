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RU

Nil in Hamburg

Nil

About

An exquisite restaurant serving modern European cuisine with Michelin Guide recognition. The space combines the relaxed atmosphere of St. Pauli with a high level of gastronomy.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Neuer Pferdemarkt 5, 20359 Hamburg
+49404397823
www.restaurant-nil.de

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday17:00 - 23:00
Thursday17:00 - 23:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00
Sunday17:00 - 23:00