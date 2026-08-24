Nil in Hamburg
About
An exquisite restaurant serving modern European cuisine with Michelin Guide recognition. The space combines the relaxed atmosphere of St. Pauli with a high level of gastronomy.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Neuer Pferdemarkt 5, 20359 Hamburg
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday17:00 - 23:00
Thursday17:00 - 23:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00
Sunday17:00 - 23:00