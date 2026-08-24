Atlantic in Hamburg
About
A legendary gourmet restaurant located in the iconic five-star Hotel Atlantic Hamburg, right on the shores of Lake Alster. The establishment harmoniously combines Hanseatic traditions, French gastronomy and a modern approach to cooking, for which it has been awarded a prestigious star in the MICHELIN Guide.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Contacts
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:30 - 23:00
Wednesday18:30 - 23:00
Thursday18:30 - 23:00
Friday18:30 - 23:00
Saturday18:30 - 23:00