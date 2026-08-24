The Table Kevin Fehling in Hamburg
About
A legendary gourmet restaurant in Hamburg, awarded 3 Michelin stars. Its unique concept lies in a winding wooden table for 20 people, which allows each guest to observe the open kitchen and the chef's work.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Shanghaiallee 15, 20457 Hamburg
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 19:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 19:00 - 00:00
Thursday 19:00 - 00:00
Friday 19:00 - 00:00
Saturday 19:00 - 00:00