HYGGE Brasserie & Bar in Hamburg
About
A popular restaurant of modern regional cuisine in Hamburg, combining German traditions and Danish "hygge" style. The establishment is located in a renovated building of a historic farm with an interior of old wood and a fireplace, offering an excellent selection of dishes, wines and cocktails.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Parking
Contacts
Baron-Voght-Straße 179, 22607 Altona
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 16:00 - 23:30
Tuesday 16:00 - 23:30
Wednesday 16:00 - 23:30
Thursday 16:00 - 23:30
Friday 16:00 - 23:30
Saturday 16:00 - 23:30
Sunday 16:00 - 23:30