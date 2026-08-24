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RU

Landhaus Scherrer in Hamburg

Landhaus Scherrer

About

A famous Michelin-starred gourmet restaurant in Hamburg, known for its authentic North German cuisine, signature crispy duck, and 10,000-bottle wine list.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Elbchaussee 130, 22763 Altona
+4915792352009
www.landhausscherrer.de

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday00:00 - 00:00
Tuesday00:00 - 00:00
Wednesday00:00 - 00:00
Thursday00:00 - 00:00
Friday00:00 - 00:00
Saturday00:00 - 00:00