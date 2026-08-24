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RU

Zeik in Hamburg

Zeik

About

A renowned restaurant of modern, Michelin-starred cuisine, located in the heart of Hamburg's Winterhude district. Led by chef Maurizio Oster, the establishment is renowned for its innovative approach to North German ingredients, emphasizing seasonal and plant-based dishes.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Sierichstraße 112, 22299 Hamburg-Nord
+494046653531
www.zeik.de

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 18:30 - 22:00
Wednesday 18:30 - 22:00
Thursday 18:30 - 22:00
Friday 18:30 - 22:00
Saturday 18:30 - 22:00