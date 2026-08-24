Zeik in Hamburg
About
A renowned restaurant of modern, Michelin-starred cuisine, located in the heart of Hamburg's Winterhude district. Led by chef Maurizio Oster, the establishment is renowned for its innovative approach to North German ingredients, emphasizing seasonal and plant-based dishes.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Sierichstraße 112, 22299 Hamburg-Nord
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 18:30 - 22:00
Wednesday 18:30 - 22:00
Thursday 18:30 - 22:00
Friday 18:30 - 22:00
Saturday 18:30 - 22:00