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Dragonfly in Hong Kong

Dragonfly

About

An Art Nouveau-style bar with rich interior details and a lively atmosphere. Here, unique cocktails are served, and musical evenings frequently take place, creating the perfect place to relax in the heart of Hong Kong.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Shop 10 - G1, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Rd, Central
+85293590999

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 02:00
Tuesday12:00 - 02:00
Wednesday12:00 - 02:00
Thursday12:00 - 02:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 02:00