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Café Circles in Hong Kong

Café Circles

About

A rooftop restaurant and bar with a terrace overlooking Victoria Harbour. Café Circles serves modern Asian cuisine. The atmosphere is calm during the day and lively in the evening.

Features

Wine list
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

9/F, 8 Yeung Uk Rd, Tsuen Wan
+85222802868

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday07:00 - 22:00
Tuesday07:00 - 22:00
Wednesday07:00 - 22:00
Thursday07:00 - 22:00
Friday07:00 - 22:00
Saturday07:00 - 22:00
Sunday07:00 - 22:00