Café Circles in Hong Kong
About
A rooftop restaurant and bar with a terrace overlooking Victoria Harbour. Café Circles serves modern Asian cuisine. The atmosphere is calm during the day and lively in the evening.
Features
Wine list
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
9/F, 8 Yeung Uk Rd, Tsuen Wan
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:00 - 22:00
Tuesday07:00 - 22:00
Wednesday07:00 - 22:00
Thursday07:00 - 22:00
Friday07:00 - 22:00
Saturday07:00 - 22:00
Sunday07:00 - 22:00