Tosca di Angelo in Hong Kong
About
A fine Italian dining restaurant overlooking Hong Kong. The interior features fountains and chandeliers, while Chef Angelo Agliano’s seasonal menu offers a sophisticated culinary experience.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
102/F, International Commerce Centre (ICC), 1 Austin Rd W, Tsim Sha Tsui
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 21:00
Tuesday12:00 - 21:00
Wednesday12:00 - 21:00
Thursday12:00 - 21:00
Friday12:00 - 21:00
Saturday12:00 - 21:00
Sunday12:00 - 21:00