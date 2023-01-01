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Above and Beyond in Hong Kong

Above and Beyond

About

One of the most renowned Cantonese restaurants in Hong Kong with breathtaking city views. Michelin-awarded and recognized by South China Morning Post and Tatler Dining as the best restaurant of 2023.

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating

Contacts

28/F, 17 Science Museum Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
+85234001318

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 23:00
Tuesday11:30 - 23:00
Wednesday11:30 - 23:00
Thursday11:30 - 23:00
Friday11:30 - 23:00
Saturday11:00 - 23:00
Sunday11:00 - 23:00