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SKYE Roofbar & Brasserie in Hong Kong

SKYE Roofbar & Brasserie

About

A rooftop restaurant with views of Victoria Harbour, offering modern French cuisine. Elegant atmosphere, signature cocktails, and dishes by Chef Florian Muller make this spot unique.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Table reservations

Contacts

27/F, 310 Gloucester Rd, Causeway Bay
+85228393327

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 01:00