SKYE Roofbar & Brasserie in Hong Kong
About
A rooftop restaurant with views of Victoria Harbour, offering modern French cuisine. Elegant atmosphere, signature cocktails, and dishes by Chef Florian Muller make this spot unique.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Contacts
27/F, 310 Gloucester Rd, Causeway Bay
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 01:00