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Pica Pica in Hong Kong

Pica Pica

About

A modern tapas bar serving Spanish cuisine. Chef Edgar Sanuy's menu combines traditions with modern culinary techniques, focusing on small dishes perfect for sharing with friends.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations

Contacts

G/F, Kai Tak Commercial Building, Shop G & H, 317 - 321 Des Voeux Rd Central, Sheung Wan
+85228119880

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00