Houston Watch Co in Houston
About
A cozy historic cocktail bar housed in a former 1910 railroad office, where railway workers once had their watches checked and calibrated.
Features
Seating
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Contacts
913 Franklin St, Houston, TX 77002
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 16:00 - 02:00
Wednesday 16:00 - 02:00
Thursday 16:00 - 02:00
Friday 16:00 - 02:00
Saturday 16:00 - 02:00
Sunday 15:00 - 22:00