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Houston Watch Co in Houston

Houston Watch Co

About

A cozy historic cocktail bar housed in a former 1910 railroad office, where railway workers once had their watches checked and calibrated.

Features

Seating
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash

Contacts

913 Franklin St, Houston, TX 77002
www.houstonwatchcompany.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 16:00 - 02:00
Wednesday 16:00 - 02:00
Thursday 16:00 - 02:00
Friday 16:00 - 02:00
Saturday 16:00 - 02:00
Sunday 15:00 - 22:00