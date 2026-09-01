We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Caché Cocktail Bar and Restaurant in Houston

Caché Cocktail Bar and Restaurant

About

An elegant and cozy cocktail bar and restaurant with French influences. The venue is designed for relaxed evenings, offering creative cocktails and refined comfort food.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

5160 Hidalgo St, Houston, TX 77056
+17133954495
www.hotelvespergalleria.com/cache-cocktail-bar

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 16:00 - 23:00
Tuesday 16:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 16:00 - 23:00
Thursday 16:00 - 23:00
Friday 16:00 - 23:00
Saturday 16:00 - 23:00
Sunday 16:00 - 23:00