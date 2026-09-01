Caché Cocktail Bar and Restaurant in Houston
About
An elegant and cozy cocktail bar and restaurant with French influences. The venue is designed for relaxed evenings, offering creative cocktails and refined comfort food.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
5160 Hidalgo St, Houston, TX 77056
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 16:00 - 23:00
Tuesday 16:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 16:00 - 23:00
Thursday 16:00 - 23:00
Friday 16:00 - 23:00
Saturday 16:00 - 23:00
Sunday 16:00 - 23:00