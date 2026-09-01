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Biggio's in Houston

Biggio's

About

A popular two-story upscale sports bar and restaurant. Created in partnership with Houston Astros baseball legend Craig Biggio, the venue features more than 30 screens for watching live games.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

1777 Walker St, Houston, TX 77010
+17135018604
www.biggioshouston.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 11:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 11:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 11:00 - 00:00
Thursday 11:00 - 00:00
Friday 11:00 - 01:00
Saturday 11:00 - 01:00
Sunday 11:00 - 00:00