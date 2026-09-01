The Continental Club in Houston
About
An iconic live music club that opened in 2000 as an outpost of the renowned Austin venue. It hosts rock, rockabilly, soul, and roots bands, as well as dance nights, all set in a unique vintage atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Cash
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Live music
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
3714 Main St, Houston, TX 77002
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 16:00 - 00:00
Thursday 16:00 - 02:00
Friday 16:00 - 02:00
Saturday 16:00 - 02:00