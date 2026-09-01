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Catbirds in Houston

Catbirds

About

An iconic and atmospheric cocktail bar that has been open since 1995. The venue is known for its laid-back retro ambiance, jazz soundtrack, and strong drinks at affordable prices.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Pet-friendly
Parking

Contacts

1336 Westheimer Rd Ste c, Houston, TX 77006
www.catbirds.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday15:30 - 02:00
Tuesday15:30 - 02:00
Wednesday15:30 - 02:00
Thursday15:30 - 02:00
Friday15:30 - 02:00
Saturday15:30 - 02:00
Sunday15:30 - 02:00