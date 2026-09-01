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Musaafer in Houston

Musaafer

About

A luxurious two-story Indian fine-dining restaurant, awarded a prestigious Michelin star. Its name translates as “traveler,” reflecting the restaurant’s concept: a culinary journey through the diverse regions of India, presented in a modern and elegant style.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Private dining
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Suite C-3500, 5115 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056
+17132428087
www.musaaferhouston.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 17:00 - 22:00
Tuesday 17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 22:00
Thursday 17:00 - 22:00
Friday 12:00 - 23:00
Saturday 12:00 - 23:00
Sunday 12:00 - 22:00