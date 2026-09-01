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BCN Taste & Tradition in Houston

BCN Taste & Tradition

About

A renowned Spanish fine-dining restaurant. It is housed in a charming, restored white bungalow dating back to the 1920s and has been awarded a prestigious Michelin star.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

4210 Roseland St, Houston, TX 77006
+18328343411
bcnhouston.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 17:00 - 20:30
Tuesday 17:00 - 20:30
Wednesday 17:00 - 20:30
Thursday 17:00 - 20:30
Friday 17:00 - 21:30
Saturday 11:30 - 21:30