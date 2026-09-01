BCN Taste & Tradition in Houston
About
A renowned Spanish fine-dining restaurant. It is housed in a charming, restored white bungalow dating back to the 1920s and has been awarded a prestigious Michelin star.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
4210 Roseland St, Houston, TX 77006
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 17:00 - 20:30
Tuesday 17:00 - 20:30
Wednesday 17:00 - 20:30
Thursday 17:00 - 20:30
Friday 17:00 - 21:30
Saturday 11:30 - 21:30