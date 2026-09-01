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RU

Tatemó in Houston

Tatemó

About

A renowned Mexican restaurant founded in 2020 by chef Emmanuel Chavez and co-owner Meghan Maul. The restaurant specializes in dishes made with rare heirloom varieties of corn, processed using the traditional nixtamalization method, and offers an exquisite tasting menu.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

4740 Dacoma St Ste F, Houston, TX 77092
www.tatemohtx.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday 18:00 - 23:00
Thursday 18:00 - 23:00
Friday 18:00 - 23:00
Saturday 18:00 - 23:00