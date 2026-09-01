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Josephine’s Gulf Coast Tradition in Houston

Josephine’s Gulf Coast Tradition

About

A popular Southern and seafood restaurant featured in the Michelin Guide. Founded by chef Lucas McKinney and named after his great-grandmother, the restaurant specializes in Gulf Coast seafood.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

318 Gray St, Houston, TX 77002
+17135278988
josephinesgulfcoasttradition.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 11:00 - 22:00
Tuesday 11:00 - 22:00
Wednesday 11:00 - 22:00
Thursday 11:00 - 22:00
Friday 11:00 - 23:00
Saturday 11:00 - 23:00
Sunday 11:00 - 22:00