Credence in Houston
About
An elegant, upscale restaurant specializing in American and South Texas cuisine, inspired by ranch traditions. Featured in the Michelin Guide, the restaurant is renowned for its live-fire cooking, premium steaks, and refined atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Private dining
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
9757 Katy Fwy #170, Houston, TX 77024
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 11:00 - 21:00
Tuesday 11:00 - 21:00
Wednesday 11:00 - 21:00
Thursday 11:00 - 21:00
Friday 11:00 - 22:00
Saturday 10:00 - 22:00
Sunday 10:00 - 21:00