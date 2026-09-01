We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Credence in Houston

Credence

About

An elegant, upscale restaurant specializing in American and South Texas cuisine, inspired by ranch traditions. Featured in the Michelin Guide, the restaurant is renowned for its live-fire cooking, premium steaks, and refined atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Private dining
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

9757 Katy Fwy #170, Houston, TX 77024
+17135682525
credencehtx.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 11:00 - 21:00
Tuesday 11:00 - 21:00
Wednesday 11:00 - 21:00
Thursday 11:00 - 21:00
Friday 11:00 - 22:00
Saturday 10:00 - 22:00
Sunday 10:00 - 21:00