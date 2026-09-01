The Marigold Club in Houston
About
An elegant restaurant in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood, created by Goodnight Hospitality. Led by chef Austin Waiter, the restaurant combines the refined ambiance of London’s private members’ clubs with classic French cuisine.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
2531 Kuester St, Houston, TX 77006
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday10:30 - 23:00
Saturday10:30 - 23:00
Sunday10:30 - 22:00