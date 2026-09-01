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The Marigold Club in Houston

The Marigold Club

About

An elegant restaurant in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood, created by Goodnight Hospitality. Led by chef Austin Waiter, the restaurant combines the refined ambiance of London’s private members’ clubs with classic French cuisine.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

2531 Kuester St, Houston, TX 77006
+18327811901
themarigoldclub.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday10:30 - 23:00
Saturday10:30 - 23:00
Sunday10:30 - 22:00