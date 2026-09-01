ChòpnBlọk in Houston
About
A popular West African restaurant founded by chef Ope Amosu. The restaurant introduces guests to the culture of West Africa through modern interpretations of traditional dishes, vibrant spices, fresh local ingredients, and signature cocktails.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
401 Franklin St, Houston, TX 77201
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 11:00 - 21:00
Tuesday 11:00 - 21:00
Wednesday 11:00 - 21:00
Thursday 11:00 - 22:00
Friday 11:00 - 22:00
Saturday 11:00 - 22:00
Sunday 11:00 - 21:00