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RU

Barbara Shuk in Jerusalem

Barbara Shuk

About

An atmospheric bar in the spirit of the legendary market - casual, authentic, and a lot of fun. A wide selection of drinks and snacks are available, and the party often turns into dancing.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere

Contacts

HaEgoz St 16, Jerusalem
+972586512675

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 02:00
Tuesday12:00 - 02:00
Wednesday12:00 - 02:00
Thursday11:00 - 02:00
Friday10:00 - 16:00
Saturday20:00 - 03:00
Sunday12:00 - 02:00