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Andalucia in Jerusalem

Andalucia

About

A popular kosher tapas bar and restaurant, it combines traditional Spanish cuisine with an Israeli twist and an extensive cocktail menu.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Live music
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Ze'ev Raban St 2, Jerusalem
+97226266306

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 23:30
Tuesday18:00 - 23:30
Wednesday18:00 - 23:30
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Saturday21:30 - 01:00
Sunday18:00 - 23:30