King's Court Lounge & Bar in Jerusalem
About
An elegant and sophisticated bar and restaurant. Renowned for its luxurious atmosphere and high-quality service, it is considered one of the city's best places to relax and meet.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Gershon Agron St 26-28, Jerusalem, 9419009
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 15:00
Saturday20:30 - 22:30
Sunday12:00 - 23:00