The Terrace in Jerusalem
About
A prestigious seasonal open-air lounge bar located on the fourth floor of the five-star Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem hotel.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Gershon Agron St 26-28, Jerusalem, 9419008
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:30 - 23:00
Tuesday18:30 - 23:00
Wednesday18:30 - 23:00
Thursday18:30 - 23:00
Sunday18:30 - 23:00