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The Terrace in Jerusalem

The Terrace

About

A prestigious seasonal open-air lounge bar located on the fourth floor of the five-star Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem hotel.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Gershon Agron St 26-28, Jerusalem, 9419008
+972549509092

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:30 - 23:00
Tuesday18:30 - 23:00
Wednesday18:30 - 23:00
Thursday18:30 - 23:00
Sunday18:30 - 23:00