BeerBazaar in Jerusalem
About
A popular craft beer hub and restaurant located in the heart of the Mahane Yehuda indoor market, the establishment offers over 100 varieties of Israeli craft beer and authentic kosher cuisine.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
3 9431803, Etz Hayyim St, Jerusalem
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 00:30
Tuesday11:00 - 00:30
Wednesday11:00 - 00:30
Thursday11:00 - 02:00
Friday10:00 - 15:00
Saturday19:00 - 00:30
Sunday11:00 - 00:30