We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

BeerBazaar in Jerusalem

BeerBazaar

About

A popular craft beer hub and restaurant located in the heart of the Mahane Yehuda indoor market, the establishment offers over 100 varieties of Israeli craft beer and authentic kosher cuisine.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

3 9431803, Etz Hayyim St, Jerusalem
+972587841626

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 00:30
Tuesday11:00 - 00:30
Wednesday11:00 - 00:30
Thursday11:00 - 02:00
Friday10:00 - 15:00
Saturday19:00 - 00:30
Sunday11:00 - 00:30