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Gatsby Cocktail Room in Jerusalem

Gatsby Cocktail Room

About

A stylish and atmospheric 1920s-style cocktail bar located in the heart of Jerusalem. It's an iconic spot, recognized as one of the best cocktail bars in Israel.

Features

Seating
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wine list
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Hillel St 18, Jerusalem
+972548147143

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:00 - 00:00
Tuesday19:00 - 00:00
Wednesday19:00 - 00:00
Thursday19:00 - 01:00
Friday19:00 - 01:00
Saturday19:00 - 00:00
Sunday19:00 - 00:00