Gatsby Cocktail Room in Jerusalem
About
A stylish and atmospheric 1920s-style cocktail bar located in the heart of Jerusalem. It's an iconic spot, recognized as one of the best cocktail bars in Israel.
Features
Seating
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wine list
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Hillel St 18, Jerusalem
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday19:00 - 00:00
Tuesday19:00 - 00:00
Wednesday19:00 - 00:00
Thursday19:00 - 01:00
Friday19:00 - 01:00
Saturday19:00 - 00:00
Sunday19:00 - 00:00