Rabbit Hole in Jerusalem
About
A popular and atmospheric cocktail bar located in the heart of the city. It enjoys an excellent reputation among locals and tourists alike.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Yanai St 3, Jerusalem
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday19:00 - 00:00
Tuesday19:00 - 00:00
Wednesday19:00 - 00:00
Thursday19:00 - 00:00
Saturday21:00 - 00:00
Sunday19:00 - 00:00