We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Rabbit Hole in Jerusalem

Rabbit Hole

About

A popular and atmospheric cocktail bar located in the heart of the city. It enjoys an excellent reputation among locals and tourists alike.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Yanai St 3, Jerusalem
+972526221713

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:00 - 00:00
Tuesday19:00 - 00:00
Wednesday19:00 - 00:00
Thursday19:00 - 00:00
Saturday21:00 - 00:00
Sunday19:00 - 00:00