Dublin Irish Pub in Jerusalem
About
One of the most popular and atmospheric Irish pubs in Israel, it combines classic pub traditions with a vibrant nightlife. It regularly attracts locals and tourists alike.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Shamai St 4, Jerusalem
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 02:00
Tuesday17:00 - 02:00
Wednesday17:00 - 02:00
Thursday17:00 - 03:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 02:00