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Dublin Irish Pub in Jerusalem

Dublin Irish Pub

About

One of the most popular and atmospheric Irish pubs in Israel, it combines classic pub traditions with a vibrant nightlife. It regularly attracts locals and tourists alike.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Shamai St 4, Jerusalem
+97226223612

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 02:00
Tuesday17:00 - 02:00
Wednesday17:00 - 02:00
Thursday17:00 - 03:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 02:00